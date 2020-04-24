|
|
Riley "Earl" Friend
Riley Earl Friend, 98, passed away Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020. Visitation will be from 11am to 5pm Monday, April 27 at North's Funeral Home,242 Orange Street, Abilene. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 1pm at Hawley Cemetery in Hawley.
Riley, or Earl as many called him, born on March 18,1922 in Stringtown, Oklahoma to Sarah (Jackson) and John James Friend.
He and his twin sister were the youngest of ten children.
He was a member of the Hodges Baptist Church and for many years enjoyed singing in the choir.
Earl enjoyed farming and ranching and enjoyed a large garden each year, especially watermelons and black eyed peas, and would share his harvest with many friends.
He also enjoyed working on small motors and was always fabricating a new gadget to be added to an existing lawn tractor or tiller.
He looked forward each year to the family reunions, especially the horseshoe tournaments of which he was the champ for many years.
He was a proud WWll Navy Veteran, serving on several ships during that time.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Lounell Spivey Friend; his parents; and eight sisters.
Survivors include his sister, Lorene Calahan of Sherman; son Jimmy and wife Donna of Haslet, Texas; daughter, Paula Rhae McDonald of Santa Fe, New Mexico; son, Randell Sr and wife Peggy of Abilene, Texas; daughter Debra Dupreist of Hawley, Texas; 11 grandchildren,17, great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.
Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020