Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Feister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita (Jones) Feister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita (Jones) Feister Obituary
Rita Feister (Jones)

Rita Feister (Jones), an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe of Indians, passed away January 19, 2020, following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was born July 16, 1951 in Kemp, TX, to Donnie Lee and Josephine Jones. Rita is survived by her mother, Josephine and daughter, Shawna Feister of Abilene, TX, brothers Donnie Joe of Greenville, TX, Dennis of Medical Lake, WA, sister Jackie Phelps of Aberdeen, SD, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at First Central Presbyterian Church Friday, January 24, at 11 a.m. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to First Central Presbyterian Church. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -