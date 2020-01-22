|
|
Rita Feister (Jones)
Rita Feister (Jones), an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe of Indians, passed away January 19, 2020, following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was born July 16, 1951 in Kemp, TX, to Donnie Lee and Josephine Jones. Rita is survived by her mother, Josephine and daughter, Shawna Feister of Abilene, TX, brothers Donnie Joe of Greenville, TX, Dennis of Medical Lake, WA, sister Jackie Phelps of Aberdeen, SD, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at First Central Presbyterian Church Friday, January 24, at 11 a.m. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to First Central Presbyterian Church. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020