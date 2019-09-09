|
Rita Gail Forte Reeves
Clyde - Rita Gail Forte Reeves, 68, of Clyde, TX, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center with her family by her side. Visitation will be Monday, September 9 from 6 PM until 8 PM, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Graveside Services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 10, at Hawley Cemetery in Jones County with Pastor Larry Hooper officiating.
Rita was born on April 5, 1951 in Abilene, TX to Garner and Johnnie Forte. She attended Abilene High School where she graduated in 1969. One of her fondest memories there was meeting her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Leroy Reeves. She would always talk about how they were caught kissing in the hall by their teacher, Mrs. Lucy Weaver. They had to stand beside each other in the principal's office, where he told them they were a cute couple.
Leroy and Rita married on December 21, 1968 before he left to serve in the U.S. Air Force. She attended Mary Hardin School of Nursing in Abilene, where she received her LVN license. Her passion was to become a nurse and take care of other people. They lived in Bronte, TX and Moran, TX before making their home in Eldorado, TX, in 1979. She then went on to attend Angelo State University where she earned her RN license and Associates Degree. Rita was the Director of Nurses at Schleicher County Medical Center for several years. She then started her own home health agency specializing in Geriatric and then Medically Fragile Kids.
Rita and Leroy moved to Clyde, TX in 2005 to retire and be closer to their grandchildren. She attended - and was a very active member at - Bible Baptist Church in Clyde. She loved going to cheer on all her grandchildren at any sporting event. Rita was their biggest fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garner and Johnnie Forte, her brother, Clifford Forte and one great grandchild, Brendyn.
Rita is survived by her husband, Leroy Reeves of Clyde; daughter, Jennifer Timms and husband Dan of Abilene, their children, Jacey, Jessica, Jentry and Jaiden; daughter, Stacey Rhodes of Abilene, her children, John John and Emilee; son, Cory Reeves and wife Christy of Abilene, their children, Keeten, Draven and Willow; one Great Grandson, Aiden, two nieces, and three nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 9, 2019