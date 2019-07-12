Services
Jackson Funeral Home
First & Gladstone
Frederick, OK 73542
(580) 335-7447
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Home
First & Gladstone
Frederick, OK 73542
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain Park Cemetery
Mountain Park, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rob Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rob Roy Marsh


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rob Roy Marsh Obituary
Rob Roy Marsh

Abilene - Rob Roy Marsh went to heaven on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 85. Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday July 12, 2019 at Jackson Funeral Home, 921 West Gladstone Avenue, Frederick, OK. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mountain Park Cemetery, Mountain Park, OK.

Rob was born December 9, 1934 in Hobart, Oklahoma to Riley and Alcyone Marsh. He attended school in Shafter, California (elementary school) and Snyder, Oklahoma (high school). He played trombone in the Snyder High School band. He showed his Grand Champion lamb in Chicago. He earned a bachelor's in Ag Journalism and a masters in journalism from Oklahoma State University. He was a member of the Farmhouse Fraternity at OSU. He swept the floors for his college job.

Rob met the love of his life, Shirley, at the Disciples of Christ college class. He worked for a photography professor in college. Rob married Shirley on January 20, 1955 in Perry, Oklahoma at 1st Christian Church. The couple honeymooned in Dallas, and then moved back to Stillwater where Rob finished his masters and joined the USAF. He and Shirley lived all over the world with the USAF. He retired to Abilene, TX in 1977 and became a commercial real estate investor and realtor. He was a member of Brookhollow Christian Church for 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alcoyne and Riley Marsh. He is survived by his wife Shirley Marsh; his daughters Robin Day and husband Gary, and Linda Dagner and husband Mark; one sister Barbara Anderson and husband Kenneth Anderson; three grandchildren Davy Jones and wife Jennifer, Brian Jones and wife Amy, Stefani Wettingfeld and husband Billy; seven great-grandchildren Alecia and Xana Jones of Colorado, Jacob, Sophie, Wilson and Luke Jones of Lubbock and Ripley Wettingfeld of McKinney; and other extended family.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now