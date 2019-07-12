|
|
Rob Roy Marsh
Abilene - Rob Roy Marsh went to heaven on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 85. Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday July 12, 2019 at Jackson Funeral Home, 921 West Gladstone Avenue, Frederick, OK. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mountain Park Cemetery, Mountain Park, OK.
Rob was born December 9, 1934 in Hobart, Oklahoma to Riley and Alcyone Marsh. He attended school in Shafter, California (elementary school) and Snyder, Oklahoma (high school). He played trombone in the Snyder High School band. He showed his Grand Champion lamb in Chicago. He earned a bachelor's in Ag Journalism and a masters in journalism from Oklahoma State University. He was a member of the Farmhouse Fraternity at OSU. He swept the floors for his college job.
Rob met the love of his life, Shirley, at the Disciples of Christ college class. He worked for a photography professor in college. Rob married Shirley on January 20, 1955 in Perry, Oklahoma at 1st Christian Church. The couple honeymooned in Dallas, and then moved back to Stillwater where Rob finished his masters and joined the USAF. He and Shirley lived all over the world with the USAF. He retired to Abilene, TX in 1977 and became a commercial real estate investor and realtor. He was a member of Brookhollow Christian Church for 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alcoyne and Riley Marsh. He is survived by his wife Shirley Marsh; his daughters Robin Day and husband Gary, and Linda Dagner and husband Mark; one sister Barbara Anderson and husband Kenneth Anderson; three grandchildren Davy Jones and wife Jennifer, Brian Jones and wife Amy, Stefani Wettingfeld and husband Billy; seven great-grandchildren Alecia and Xana Jones of Colorado, Jacob, Sophie, Wilson and Luke Jones of Lubbock and Ripley Wettingfeld of McKinney; and other extended family.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 12, 2019