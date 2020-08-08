Robbie "Chris" Bristow
Abilene - Robbie "Chris" Bristow died on August 5, 2020 and was laid to rest on August 7, at the age of 52.
Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, with a memorial service to be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in their chapel.
Chris was born on August 29, 1967 in Abilene, Texas to Robert and Judy Bristow. He attended school at Hawley and graduated high school from Bethel Temple Christian Academy. He later received a degree in Computerized Drafting from Abilene Christian University.
Growing up, Chris worked alongside his family, farming and repairing boilers. Later, he moved to Houston and then San Antonio, where he resided for 12 years and was made partner of Burner Combustion Systems. In 2007, he returned home and became a job superintendent for a local construction company.
He married his wife of 13 years, Rebecca Hamilton Bristow on July 25, 2007. In 2010, they were blessed with a little boy and later that year opened and operated West Texas Asphalt.
Chris was a fun person to be around. He was funny and charming and he loved to have a good laugh. He loved telling stories and jokes to everyone that he met, and one of his favorite pastimes was to sit and converse. He loved picking on you a little or "a lot" if he really liked you.
Chris loved planning/throwing parties and entertaining others. Vacation time and taking trips were his thing. One of his favorite spots was to go to Leakey, Texas every summer with his family and tube the Rio Frio River.
Over the years, Chris enjoyed horseback riding, dancing, collecting guns, reading western books, and boating. If there was ever a chance for him to be in, or on the water, he was there.
He was an avid John Wayne fan and collector. Anything he could get his hands on that was John Wayne, he did.
Christmas time was his favorite holiday! He enjoyed sharing time with family and giving gifts to others just to have joy from their reaction.
Chris loved God and he loved his family. He adored his children and enjoyed participating in activities with them. Chris was so proud of his kids. He was a total family man and always enjoyed spending time with all of his family anytime he could. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Chris was preceded in death by his father Robert Bristow and grandparents E.E. and Marie Bristow of Hawley and Buster and Hallie Early of Hawley.
Chris is survived by his wife, Rebecca Bristow and son, Lane Bristow. Daughter, Tisha Bristow Westbrook and husband Clay Westbrook of Hawley. Brothers, Craig Bristow and wife Krystal of Hawley, and Chad Bristow and wife Amanda of Hawley. His mom, Judy Bristow and several nieces and one nephew of Hawley.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com