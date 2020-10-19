Robert A. "Bob" Taylor
Abilene - Robert Allen "Bob" Taylor, age 90, passed away in Hendrick Hospice Care on October 14, 2020.
Bob was born March 14, 1930 in Terrell, Texas. He was the son of Leonard and Elna Irene Taylor. He was a 1948 graduate of Polytechnic High School in Ft. Worth, Texas and a 1963 graduate of East Texas State University.
On May 19, 1951, he married Joy Ellen Meazell in Tyler, Texas. He served in the United States Navy from 1951-1954, during the Korean War. He was stationed in Patuxent River, Maryland, where his first child, Sherry, was born in 1954.
Bob was a resident of Abilene for 52 years. He was a petroleum landman and owned RT Petroleum and Land Service until 2015. Previously, he worked for Crown Exploration in Abilene, Humble Oil in Tyler, and Employer's Casualty Insurance Company in Abilene.
Bob was a very creative man. He was a talented drummer and started his first jazz band in high school. In the Navy years, he drummed for the Jack Pots of Jazz. He also played for the Shriner's Band in Tyler, Tx. Folks in Abilene may remember him from the Ray Maxwell and the Stardusters Band. They performed for over 20 years at community centers all over West Texas. If you are fortunate, you enjoyed his rendition of "When the Saints go Marching In" on the "mouth" trumpet at many parties. In addition to his musical career, Bob was also a talented portrait artist.
Bob was a member of Oldham Lane Church of Christ, where he was active in "Monday Night for the Master". He formerly attended 16th and Vine Church of Christ where he was an elder and active in the bus ministry for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joy, his sister Sylvia Fuller, and son Stephen Alan Taylor.
Bob is survived by his daughter Sherry Houpt and husband Stephen of Dallas, son Kevin Taylor and wife Kelly of Abilene, Mark Taylor and wife Grace of Benbrook, and "adopted' son Steve Williamson of Midland, TX; and his brother, Ralph Taylor and wife Ginger of Seguin, TX.
Bob was blessed with nine grandchildren, Jessica Kaiser (husband Chris) of Denver, CO, Katharine Houpt of Chicago, Illinois, Mc/Kenzie Robinson (husband Kelby) of Abilene, Kameran Taylor of Abilene, Kendall Taylor of Abilene, Nicholas Taylor of Abilene, Landon, Reid and Ella Grace Taylor of Benbrook. He had five greatgrandchildren, Kanyon, Karter, and Karsyn Robinson of Abilene and Toby and Amy Kaiser of Denver, Colorado; his 94-year old brother-in law, Bill Meazell of Tyler; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and family friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Elliott Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery with Chris McCurley of Oldham Lane Church of Christ officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home. A come-and-go visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1 to 5 PM at the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 S, Abilene, TX 79606.
In accordance with the family's wishes, all those who attend the visitation and/or graveside service are asked to wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Livestreaming of the funeral service can be found on the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home and Cemetery Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St. Abilene, TX 79601 or the charity of your choice
.