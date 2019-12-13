Services
Robert Alan Collins

Robert Alan Collins Obituary
Robert Alan Collins

Abilene - Robert Alan Collins, 44, passed away unexpectedly, December 11, 2019, at his home in Abilene. He is survived by his mother Sue of Abilene, his father Earnest, his sister Donna, his uncles Pat and Doug, his aunts Sharron and Yvonne, and several cousins.

Robert was tough as nails, but kind hearted. He was a good friend to many. Most of all he loved his three-legged dog, Precious baby girl. He will be deeply missed.

A visitation will be held Sunday December 15 at 1:00 pm at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
