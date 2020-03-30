|
Robert Benton Jones
Albany - Robert Benton Jones, 90, passed from this earth on March 28, 2020 after a brief illness. Benton's wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
Benton was born September 3, 1929 in Woodson, Texas to John Copeland and Melissa Alma Tubbs Jones. He attended school in Breckenridge, Ibex, and graduated from Albany High School. Benton married Ava Ruth Burton on June 8, 1951 in Albany where they remained throughout their lives.
They had one daughter, Ginger Lee.
Benton had many careers during his lifetime, cowboy, mechanic, pumper, oilman and finally concrete and sand owner. He never really retired but was forced to stop after being attacked by bees in 2015. There is no doubt Benton's main hobby was "work". He also had a lifelong love of horses and enjoyed running cows on the Sedwick property he owned. In his early 60's he flew for the first time…a trip to Las Vegas. After the initial trip, he and Ava would go to Vegas a couple of times a year until her health prevented it. Benton was not much of a talker, but when he did, he meant it.
Benton is survived by his daughter, Ginger Dearing and husband John; one grandson, Cody Benton Dearing, all of Abilene; one sister- in-law, Donna Burton of Lampasas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ava; two brothers, Billy Wayne Jones and Jansen Jones and two sisters-in-law, Doris Jones and Joyce Jones.
Benton will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020