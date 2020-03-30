Services
Morehart Mortuary - Albany
77 North Main Street
Albany, TX 76430
(325) 762-3914
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Benton Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Benton Jones Obituary
Robert Benton Jones

Albany - Robert Benton Jones, 90, passed from this earth on March 28, 2020 after a brief illness. Benton's wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.

Benton was born September 3, 1929 in Woodson, Texas to John Copeland and Melissa Alma Tubbs Jones. He attended school in Breckenridge, Ibex, and graduated from Albany High School. Benton married Ava Ruth Burton on June 8, 1951 in Albany where they remained throughout their lives.

They had one daughter, Ginger Lee.

Benton had many careers during his lifetime, cowboy, mechanic, pumper, oilman and finally concrete and sand owner. He never really retired but was forced to stop after being attacked by bees in 2015. There is no doubt Benton's main hobby was "work". He also had a lifelong love of horses and enjoyed running cows on the Sedwick property he owned. In his early 60's he flew for the first time…a trip to Las Vegas. After the initial trip, he and Ava would go to Vegas a couple of times a year until her health prevented it. Benton was not much of a talker, but when he did, he meant it.

Benton is survived by his daughter, Ginger Dearing and husband John; one grandson, Cody Benton Dearing, all of Abilene; one sister- in-law, Donna Burton of Lampasas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ava; two brothers, Billy Wayne Jones and Jansen Jones and two sisters-in-law, Doris Jones and Joyce Jones.

Benton will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -