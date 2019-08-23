|
Robert "Toler" Brannon
Abilene - Robert Toler Brannon, 85, of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at the Hillcrest Church of Christ on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. for family and close friend. Arrangements under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Toler was born on April 21, 1934 in Portia, Arkansas to Jewell and Inez Brannon. Following Jewell's death, Inez was married to Ralph Bumcrot for 40 years. Both Ralph and Inez passed away in 1995.
Toler graduated from Polytechnic High School and 1952, earned a Bachelors degree in Geology from Texas Christian University in 1958 and a Masters of Education in 1963, and earned another Masters degree in Earth Science in 1970 from Adelphi University. He also served in the U.S. Air Force and Army Reserves for about 10 years.
Toler was a schoolteacher for 44 years, teaching in public school in White Settlement ISD, Birdville ISD, Huntington School District in New York and the Abilene ISD, where he retired in 2003. He even had some of his personal visual aids in Earth Science published by McGraw-Hill.
Toler lived in Abilene since 1972. He was a member of the Hillcrest Church of Christ, where he and Marilyn taught Sunday School to 3rd graders for 10 straight years. He was also a member of Bible Studies Fellowship, EIB Institute of Advanced Conservative Studies, past member of Shady Oaks Golf Club and the Abilene Community Band, where he played the trombone and the pan flute.
Toler enjoyed intramural sports while a student and continued that love for sports throughout his life. Other interests included gardening and composting, golf, helping Marilyn with her art classes, bird watching and faithfully praying each day for his children and grandchildren.
Toler married Ella Ruth Yowell in 1960 and she passed away in 1978. Toler then married Marilyn Rizer Short in 1982.
Toler was preceded in death by his parents and by a son, Rob Mercer. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Brannon, daughter Angela Coleman and husband Todd of Mountain Home, Idaho; son Dan Short and wife Aimee of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter Gina Meyer and husband Jarod of Phoenix, Arizona and daughter Vanessa Drennan of Scottsdale, Arizona and 10 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Christian Service Center.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 23, 2019