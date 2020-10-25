Robert D. Gribble



Robert D. Gribble (Bob or Papa) was born on September 19, 1944 in Vernon, Texas to Louis & Georgia Gribble and passed into Eternity on October 18, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Courtney.



Bob was raised in Abilene and was a 1963 Graduate of Cooper High School. Bob was an athlete and played football and baseball for the Cougars. After attending McMurry University, Bob pursued a successful career in banking. After his retirement in Midland, he & Linda moved to Austin & purchased Convict Hill Flooring & worked at this new adventure until selling to their daughter, Christian.



Of all the things Bob loved in life he enjoyed his children, grand-children & family the most. He & Linda tolerated each other for almost 55 years.



Bob is survived by his wife, Linda & 2 daughters, Christian (Kim) Gribble, Courtney Evans (Tim Morris), 5 grandchildren, Emily & Noah Evans & Jacob, Parker & Ryan Gribble. Bob is also survived by his brother, Dr. Jerry Gribble (Carlene) & sister, Vicky Gribble Wright (Daniel). Niece & Nephews, Stephanie Wright Rhyner, Jerry Gribble ll, David Gribble & Sabin Wright.



There will be no public services. The Family requests that upon learning of Bob's passing, You All Remember The Good Times and The Promise of God of Eternal Life and Oneday Being Reunited.









