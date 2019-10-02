|
|
Robert David Duncan
Roscoe - Robert David Duncan, 71, of Roscoe passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Houston. Funeral services will be at the First Baptist Church in Roscoe at 11:00am on Saturday, October 5, with Rev. David Draper officiating, followed by interment in Roscoe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:30pm at McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater.
David was born February 12, 1948, in Roscoe to Everett and Laura Fay (Wilson) Duncan. He grew up in Roscoe and graduated from Roscoe High School in 1966. He then went to Texas Tech, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy in 1971. He married Rebecca Hutchison on December 22, 1973, in Lubbock. He returned to Roscoe and farmed cotton from 1971 through 2007. He was also a Roscoe USPS rural mail carrier for 35 years. A member of the Roscoe First Baptist Church for 45 years, he served as a deacon, RA leader, and usher leader and had served as Sunday School secretary. He was a past Roscoe Jaycee President, served on the Farm Bureau Board of Young Farmers and had been a 4-H leader. He loved flying from the time he received his pilot's license during his college years until recently, and, as a member of the Elmdale Commemorative Air Force, he flew many flyovers for parades, burials, cemeteries, and special occasions.
David is survived by his wife of over 46 years, Rebecca Duncan of Roscoe; son, Karsten Duncan of Sacramento, California; daughter Katherine Duncan and husband Tim Spishock of Macon, Georgia; brothers, Joe Duncan and wife Tove of Lillesand, Norway, and Edwin Duncan of Roscoe; and sisters-in-law Cynthia Sullivan of Hewitt, Texas, and Gina Rodgers of Bonneylake, Washington. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Pallbearers are Deacons of the First Baptist Church of Roscoe, and Lonnie and Landon Orman. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Elmdale Commemorative Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Baptist Church of Roscoe or to Young Flyers program, EAA Chapter 471, Hanger 3, 1801 Navajo Trail, Abilene, TX, or P.O. Box 2585, Abilene, TX 79604
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 2, 2019