Robert E. "Bob" Clune, Jr.
Abilene - Robert E. "Bob" Clune, Jr. went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the age of 51. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1165 Minter Lane in Abilene.
Bob was born November 21, 1967 in Parris Island, SC, to Robert E., Sr. and Mary E. Clune. He married Joyce Jones and the couple lived in Abilene. He enjoyed working at Market Street & the friends he made there (both co-workers & people who shopped there). He was dependable & a hard worker. Bob has always loved helping others when he could.
Bob had a very strong faith & loved to praise God with his amazing singing voice. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and enjoyed singing in the Calvary Baptist Choir. While in California, he toured with a chorale group who performed in the U.S. & traveled to other countries performing concerts while there. Some of the countries he went to were Russia, Lafayette & Ukraine which were parts of The Soviet Union, Spain, & China.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joyce; his parents, Robert Sr. and Mary Clune of Columbia, SC; two sisters Lisa Sanchez and husband Michael of Columbia, SC; and Kim Clune of Nashville, TN; and brother-in-law Dennis Jones of Abilene. Bob inspired many other people in his battle with Neurofibromatosis and later Cancer. He is loved & will be missed by so many.
The family suggests donations to Calvary Baptist Church, the , or Neurofibromatosis (NF) Society.
