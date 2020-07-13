Robert E. GreenAbilene - Robert E. Green, age 95, passed away July 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, 9:30am at Elmwood Funeral Home. If you would like to attend the graveside service, you will have the option to stay in your vehicle, please tune your radio to 105.7 FM for the graveside broadcast. We know these times are difficult due to the COVID - 19, but we want you to know the family appreciates your love and support but encourages everyone to remain safe and healthy. From his birth in St Petersburg, Florida on November 20, 1924, to his death, he was known for his positive outlook on life and steadfast devotion to his family and friends.Robert enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served in World War II. He then re-enlisted in the US Air Force serving an additional 20 years and was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars.Robert met his wife, Gisela Green, in 1953 while he was stationed in Berlin, Germany. Despite a language barrier and two backgrounds that were worlds apart, they found love, married, and enjoyed over 63 fulfilling years together until Gisela's passing in August 2019. Robert has enriched the lives of those close to him with memories of camping trips, travel throughout the US and abroad, cultural experiences, humor and lasting friendships. As a dedicated Father, he taught by example demonstrating integrity, a strong work ethic and provided his children a foundation of love, support and life lessons upon which to build their own achievements.He is preceded in death by his wife, Gisela Green; his parents; and 9 siblings.Robert and Gisela's 4 children are, Michael (Keryl) Green, Martin (Vickie) Green, Trish Allan and Heidi (Clint) Schow. Robert, is also fondly remembered by his 8 grandchildren, Christopher Green, Chelsea (Justin) Fowler, Sarah (Austin) Sampson, Kristen Novotny (Thomas), Eric Green, Andrea Green, Isabela Schow and Ruby Schow; as well as his 4 great-grandchildren, Skyla, Cora, Brayden, and Madelyn; his sister, Gertrude Yaple; many dear family and friends in Germany.As much as he will be missed, Robert will be affectionately remembered as a loving family man and jovial friend to all those to whom he graciously opened his heart and home.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the US or the Salvation Army.