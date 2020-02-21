|
|
Robert Jackson Downey (Jackie), age 84, passed away at his home February 20, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
He was born in Olney, Texas April 19, 1935 to Lora McCaghren and Joe Downey. The family moved to Hawley in 1938. He attended Hawley schools and graduated in 1953 from Hawley High School.
Jackie served in the United States Army from 1960-1962. He married Betty Carol Sharp September 6, 1969. They had two sons: Ira Joe born in 1971 and Jonathan Lee born in 1973. Jackie worked for Cosden Refinery in Big Spring for over 35 years, retiring in 1997. He and Betty moved to Llano, Texas in 2015 to be closer to their grandchildren.
Jackie Downey was a Christian and he loved the Lord. He loved dogs, chickens, and motorcycles. These hobbies occupied a lot of his time and he loved every minute of it. Jackie loved people even more, especially his family. He was someone who truly never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his sons play sports, even decorating his motorcycle with Big Spring Steer heads. Jackie also loved his church home and his church family at First Baptist Church in Big Spring. He always lit up a room with his personality, especially when surrounded by people he loved. He and Betty spent years going on motorcycle trips together and enjoying their two sons and grandchildren, Kendall and Loralee.
Jackie is preceded in death by his father Joe; his mother Lora; his brother Joe Mac; and his sister Mary June Jones.
He is survived by his wife Betty Downey; his son, Ira Joe Downey and wife, Kristi of Llano, his son, Jonathan Lee Downey of San Angelo; his two grandchildren, Kendall Jackson Downey and Loralee Windsor Downey of Llano; his nieces, Terry Young and Carol Yowell of Wilson, his niece, Lee Ann Johnson and nephew, Randy Jones of Abilene.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020