Robert L. (Bob) Gurnea
Abilene - Robert L. (Bob) Gurnea was welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on July 4th, 2019 at the age of 81.
Bob was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 23, 1938. He was the son of the late Emma Ruth (Weidner) Gurnea and Willard Sherman Gurnea. In 1955, Bob came to Abilene to Dyess Air Force Base where he served for 2 years. After finding the love of his life, he married Donna Donald on August 16, 1956. They made Abilene their home and attended PDBC, where he was a parking lot greeter. He served the Abilene Community becoming known as the uplifting, singing bus driver at City Link for 38 years. His passions included sharing his faith, spending time with family, drinking coffee, and eating donuts.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Emma Ruth Gurnea. He is survived by his wife Donna Gurnea of Abilene; daughter Susan Spicer and husband David of Abilene; son Robert Gurnea and wife Glenda of Lubbock; daughter Rhonda Wegner and husband Scott of Tyler, Texas; brother Richard Gurnea of Brooksville, Florida; and two sisters Barbara Salazar and Sharon Hallin both of Des Moines, Iowa; as well as 7 grandchildren Kristi Perry (John David), Kimberly Polnick (Benjie), Jason Gurnea (Mara), Stephanie Powitzky, Andrew, Sarah, and Abby Wegner. Bob also had 11 great grandchildren; Tristan, Deacon, Westin, and John Luke Perry; Creighton, Griffin and Harrison Polnick; Keira and Tyler Gurnea; Ava and Liam Powitzky.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 pm Sunday, July 7th at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, July 8th in Potosi Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service honoring his life to be held at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Johnny Richards officiating.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Jason Gurnea, John David Perry, Benjie Polnick, Andrew Wegner, Tristan Perry, and Walter Goodman.
Memorials may be given to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601.
Keep the jingles going and Thumbs Up! We love you and will see you again.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 7, 2019