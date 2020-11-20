Robert L. (Mac) McKenna
Hawley - Robert L. (Mac) McKenna died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center at the age of 83.
He was born July 21, 1937 in Portland, Oregon to the late Clement L. and Grace M. (Gardner) McKenna. Robert Graduated from Oswego High School in 1955, and attended Lewis and Clark College before joining the United States Navy on January 29, 1959. He married Kathrine Ann Krieger on April 24, 1959. During his military career, Robert service on the USS Ranger during the Vietnam War, the USS Rigel and finished his career on the USS Beaufort.
Upon retiring from the Navy, he moved his family one last time to Abilene, Texas so he could attend Abilene Christian University, graduating in 1984.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathrine McKenna. Survivors include two sons, Robert D. McKenna of Hawley, and Mark McKenna and wife, Karen, of Abilene; granddaughter Kimberly Daniels of Abilene; grandson Michael McKenna of Abilene; and two great-grandsons, Bryson and Dillon Evans of Abilene.
Following a private family service, Robert will be laid to rest at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery of Abilene.
