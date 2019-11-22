|
Robert Lane Brockman
Abilene - Robert Lane Brockman, 74, died on November 19, 2019 at 8:33 pm in Abilene, Texas. His burial service will be Monday November 25, 2019 @ 11AM in Potosi, Texas.
Robert was born on September 19, 1945 in Bay City, Texas to Clifford & Dovie Brockman. He was the twelfth of thirteen children. He had eight brothers, four sisters and two children. Robert was a hard working man and loved his family more than anything (Well, with the exception of ANY body of water that is). Robert spent his days welding, fishing, frog giggin', hanging out at the lake and spending time with a family who loved him.
Robert is survived by his two children. His daughter, Rita Brockman Cortez & her husband John Cortez, and his son, Steven Lane Brockman & his wife Brenda Brockman and four grandchildren, Carter Cortez, Logan Brockman, Roman Luna & Julianna Austin!
Robert is also survived by his siblings, Bill Brockman, Connie Shifflett & Kathryn Belcher as well as many cousins, neices and nephews.
Robert was a cancer patient and spent many years battling a never ending disease but nonetheless he gave the doctors and nurses a piece of his mind without hesitation! He was too funny but all that aside, he was a very loving and caring man! Maybe a little stubborn, but only a little bit! He could always make you laugh and made you feel loved with his hugs and to hear him tell you he loved you was the best feeling in the world because it was coming from such a tough ol' guy! A real life Popeye is what we call him!! No matter what mood he may have been in, we love him just as much! He will be greatly missed and even though he is not physically with us, he will always be in our hearts and in our memories! We love you Robert and may your soul finally have rest.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019