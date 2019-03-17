|
Robert "Bob" Manning
Colorado City,- - Robert "Bob" Manning, 90, Colorado City, passed away at the Mitchell County Nursing and Rebilitation Center in Colorado City on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
He was born in Bonham Texas on December 7, 1928 to William and Margaret Hoskins Manning.
Bob was a good Christian man who believed in living as the Bible instructed which was to spread the word of the Lord. After spending time as a professional rodeo man, Bob found his calling in ministry where he spread the word of the Lord to people near and far. He said his greatest claim to fame was that he outdrew Elvis one night. Bob pastored many small churches including the First Baptist Church of Westbrook for 16 years, he even did a missions trip in 1974 to Rhodesia where he got to preach in a crusade. Family was also a big part of Bob's life, he and his wife Peggy enjoyed their time together, raising their family and teaching them along the way. In his younger days Bob was known for his ability to break and train horses. As he got older he found a passion for fishing, he would make a trip or two every year to Arroyo City to fish for speckled trout amongst other species. If Bob were here today he would quote his favorite verse Philipians 4:13 which says "I can do all things through Christ which Strengthens me.
Bob is survived by his sons John Manning of Westbrook and Steve Manning and wife Sherri of Mansfield, and by a daughter Bobbie Thompson of Colorado City, by his grandchildren Mike Thompson and wife Tracey of San Antonio, Philip Thompson of Colorado City, and Sara Morris and husband John of Hawthorn Nevada and by one great-grandchild Will Morris. He is also survived by one brother Willie Ray Manning and wife Mary of Bonham and by his sisters Vera Reynolds of Albuquerque N.M., Doris Jean Standifer and husband Clinton of Bonham, and Nelda Bursell and husband Larry also of Bonham.
He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy in 2017, by a sister Edna Hogle, and by an infant sister.
A funeral service for Bob will be held at the First Baptist Church of Westbrook on Wednesday, March 20th at 2pm with burial to follow in the Westbrook Cemetery. The family will be present for a visitiation at Kiker Seale Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19th from 6-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions in his memory to Hendrick Hospi
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 17, 2019