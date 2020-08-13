Robert Manning Davis
Robert Manning Davis passed away August 11, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Manning was born December 8, 1936 to Loyce Edward and Katherine Louise (Jolly) Davis in Coryell County, Texas. He was born on the family ranch.
Manning grew up on the ranch, but eventually the family moved to Corsicana, Texas where he participated in football and track. He graduated high school in 1955. He then attended Navarro Junior College, on a football scholarship. He also met his future bride, Martha Nell (Ward) Davis. After two years at Navarro Junior College, Manning and Martha transferred to Howard Payne College in Brownwood, Texas. Manning attended on a football scholarship to HPC, as well. The couple married on January 25, 1958 while attending Howard Payne College. On August 4, 1959, they became parents to the first child, Gina Davis. Manning graduated HPC in May of 1961. On August 20, 1961, Manning and Martha welcomed Roger Manning Davis into the world. They then moved to Cisco, Texas where Manning started his first teaching and coaching job at Cisco Junior High, also in August of 1961. Coach Davis coached in football, basketball and track and also taught various classes at Cisco Jr.-Sr. High School, including General Business, Civics, Jr. High Social Studies, and Jr. High Texas History, until the spring of 1977, when he went strictly classroom teaching. Manning retired from the classroom in June of 1989. Even though he had retired from teaching and coaching, Coach Davis remained an avid Cisco Lobo fan, coaching from the stands. When he couldn't attend football games, we would listen on the computer. He loved teaching, his students, and sports. Manning loved carpentry work, fishing, and golfing with his buds. He especially loved playing with and watching his 3 grandchildren participate in various activities. He then was blessed to be able to enjoy his four great grandchildren.
Coach Davis was a deacon at First Baptist Church, Cisco; served on the The Eastland County Appraisal District from 2003-2014; and also served on the Cisco City Council
Manning was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Martha Nell Davis; his parents, Loyce and Louise Davis; two brothers, Carl Edward Davis and John David Davis; one niece, Becky Lynn Roberson, and one nephew, Joel Edward Davis.
Manning is survived by his daughter, Gina Davis Winnett and husband, Kevin Winnett, of Cleburne, Texas; his son, Roger Manning Davis and wife, Michelle, of Waco, Texas; one sister, Darla Roberson of Laguna Park, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Alissa Carroll and husband, Justin, of Lorena, Texas, Jake Winnett and wife, Amanda, of Cleburne, Texas, and Emily Davis of Waco, Texas, whom he was able to see graduate from high school this past June. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Lucas Carroll, Liam Carroll, Blake Winnett and Nolan Winnett.
If you would like to make donations, the family suggests the Cisco Cemetery Association, The Alzheimer's Association
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a fund in your church.
Visitation will be Friday, August 14, from 5:00-7:00 at Kimbrough Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday morning, 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Cisco, burial following at Oakwood Cemetery, Cisco. Service will be lead by Pastor Cody Favor of First Baptist Church, Cisco. Pallbearers will be nephews: Steve Garlington, Dan Garlington, John Ward, Alan Roberson; grandsons: Jake Winnett, Justin Carroll.