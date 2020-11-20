1/1
Robert Martinez Sr.
Robert Martinez, Sr.

Abilene - Robert Martinez Sr., 59 of Abilene, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A service will be held on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St with a graveside service to follow. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4pm.

Robert was born May 24th, 1961 in Abilene, Texas to Rufus Martinez Sr. and Florinda Cerda Martinez. He was raised in Abilene and attended schools here. Robert was a skilled contractor and learned many different building trades throughout his working years.

Every year Robert's favorite day was his birthday. He would celebrate everywhere he went. It was his special day. Robert also loved playing pool, sitting out on the front porch drinking a beer and listening to "his" music. He also enjoyed listening to Joel Osteen on Sunday mornings.

Preceding Robert in death were his parents, his brothers; Jimmy Perez and Guadalupe Perez Sr., his sister; Olivia Ruiz and Olga Quintilla, and a son Jesse Villareal. He is survived by his son, Robert Martinez, Jr., his siblings; Yolanda Zuniga, Rufus Martinez, Jr and wife Isabella, Tony Perez, Sr., Augustine Perez and wife Linda, Susie Jimenez and husband Juan, Barbara Rosales and husband Sonny, Brenda Lira and husband Robert, Mary Ann Garcia and husband Jerry and Ernest Martinez and wife Lisa as well as many other extended family members and friends.

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
