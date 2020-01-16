Resources
Robert Michael "Mike" Noland

Hawley/Albany - ROBERT MICHAEL "MIKE" NOLAND, 65, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hawley Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.

Born December 27, 1954 in Abilene, Mike was a son of the late Robert Cleo and Emma Virginia (Smith) Noland. He attended school in Hawley and later worked in the oil industry. Mike moved to Albany from Hawley in 2007.

Mike was a history buff, loved to watch Jepardy and was a brillant chess player.

Survivors include two sisters, Diana Nail of Albany and Montie Deaver of Kyle; numerous nieces and nephew and his best friend/dog, "Poncho" .
