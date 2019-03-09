Robert Nathan Bowen



Sweetwater - Robert Nathan Bowen, 81, of Sweetwater passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Sweetwater Healthcare. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Reverend Richard Acuna will be officiating. There will be a family visitation on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home.



Robert was born on April 13, 1936 in Forest Hill, TX, to parents Everett and Annie Bowen. Robert married Bobbie Nell Talbot on October 21, 1955 in Sweetwater, Texas. Robert worked for TU Electric as a crew foreman for 26 years. Robert lived in Sweetwater since 1958. He was a member of Avondale Baptist Church. Robert loved to Golf and loved Bowling . He loved to go fishing.



Survivors are: Wife: Bobbie Bowen, Daughter: Debbie Moorhead and husband Ronnie of Aspermont, TX, Son: Jeff Bowen of San Angelo, TX, Grandchildren: Dusty Bowen of Abilene, TX, Bradley Bowen of Wall, TX, Kelly Fry and husband Cody of Peaster, TX, Steven Ellis of Aspermont, TX, Preston Bowen of San Angelo, TX, Rylee Bowen of San Angelo, TX, 6 Great-Grandchildren.



Preceded in death by: Sons: Keith Bowen and Dwayne Bowen, Parents: Everett and Annie Bowen, Siblings: Laveta Knight, Lloyd Bowen, Jean Schuster.



Pallbearers: Roger Bowen, Johnny Bowen, Billy Don Kinney, Eddie Puckett, David Ellis, Jimmy Don Powell. Honorary Pallbearers: Lowell Williams and Domingo Castillo.



Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary