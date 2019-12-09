|
Dr. Robert Osborne Sr.
Abilene - Dr. Robert C. Osborne, 83, of Abilene, passed away from this earth and entered into the glory of Jesus Christ's presence on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Abilene.
A memorial service for Robert will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Robert was born on February 6, 1936 in El Paso, TX to the late J.D. and Mildred Osborne. The family moved to Abilene when Robert was in elementary school, and he met his future wife, Joyce Martin Osborne, when they were juniors at Abilene High. Robert and Joyce were married for 65 years, and he got great pleasure in saying that she picked him out and asked him for their first date.
Robert graduated from Hardin Simmons and earned a Ph.D. from Texas Tech. He served in the Army Reserve and the National Guard.
Robert's favorite bible verse was John 3:16. He was a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church. Robert would like it said of him, "He had a generous spirit and was an avid gardener." His grandchildren enjoyed the tractor rides Granddaddy gave them. He loved teaching, gardening, and listening to Joyce play piano. Robert was very proud of the homes he designed, along with bookcases that were filled with his favorite collections.
Robert is survived by his wife, Joyce; five children, Bobby (Diana), Joe, Fred, DeLisa (Jerry), Steve; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings Georgia, Clarice, Nancy, Patti, and Leonard; sister-in-law, Malta; many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , North Central TX Chapter, 301 Pioneer Drive, Suite 105, Abilene TX 79605.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Windcrest nursing home and Hospice of the Big Country for taking such good care of Robert.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019