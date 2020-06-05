Robert Ray Knorring
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Ray Knorring

Abilene - Robert R. Knorring 81, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor David Cason officiating, followed by a procession to the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene for a graveside service at 2:00 pm. Due to COVID 19, please follow current social distancing guidelines.

Robert made a lifetime commitment serving his country with 29 years of combined service in the Marines, Air Force and 30 years in the Department of Defense (D.O.D.). He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Robert is survived his wife of 60 years, Elizebeth Knorring and two daughters; Michele Klingler and husband Pat of Montgomery, Alabama, Deborah Morse and husband Kenneth of Abilene; one son; sister, Susan Tiller and niece, Tracy Tiller both of San Antonio; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for taking such good care of our loved one.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the Texas Veterans Foundation.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:

www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved