Robert Ray KnorringAbilene - Robert R. Knorring 81, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor David Cason officiating, followed by a procession to the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene for a graveside service at 2:00 pm. Due to COVID 19, please follow current social distancing guidelines.Robert made a lifetime commitment serving his country with 29 years of combined service in the Marines, Air Force and 30 years in the Department of Defense (D.O.D.). He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.Robert is survived his wife of 60 years, Elizebeth Knorring and two daughters; Michele Klingler and husband Pat of Montgomery, Alabama, Deborah Morse and husband Kenneth of Abilene; one son; sister, Susan Tiller and niece, Tracy Tiller both of San Antonio; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for taking such good care of our loved one.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the Texas Veterans Foundation.