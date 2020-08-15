1/1
Robert Roy
1960 - 2020
Robert Roy

Abilene - Robert Whitney Roy, "Sockeye," "Mr. Roy" was received into the Lord's arms Thursday morning, August 13, 2020. Born December 27, 1960 to Leeman Roy and Barbara Rankin Roy in Mendenhall, Mississippi.

He was a 1978 graduate of Cooper High School. Robert gave Mrs. Baird's/Bembo Bakeries 30 plus faithful years of his life. He was faithful to the Lord in every possible way. He rededicated himself to Christ through baptism November 2016.

Robert loved people, he loved helping others in any way he could. His like was a legacy of giving of himself and what he had been blessed with. Robert loved to cook and share in the goodness of the meals he prepared.

Robert was a loving brother, caring uncle, good friend, but most importantly a lover of the Lord. He was a faithful member of College View Baptist Church.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a great-nephew.

Left to cherish him are brothers: Randy Roy (Louise), Ronnie Hays and Greg Roy; sisters: Rhonda Webbs (James), Renee' Hays and LaMonica Roy; Robert's special friend Michelle Royals; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 S, on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10 AM with interment to follow in Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories.

Condolences may offered on our website at www.elliotthamilfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
AUG
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
3256982200
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 15, 2020
It’s hard to believe that someone once so full of life is gone. Robert will be missed from that place we shared as friends. I will miss those powerful prayers via telephone. I pray right now you are rejoicing with Jesus and the angels. Extending my deepest condolences to Roberts family.
Marilyn K. Williams
Friend
August 15, 2020
Robert was a very nice person and very good friend.
Marsha Tate Alexandet
Friend
August 15, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
George Alderete
