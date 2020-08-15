Robert Roy
Abilene - Robert Whitney Roy, "Sockeye," "Mr. Roy" was received into the Lord's arms Thursday morning, August 13, 2020. Born December 27, 1960 to Leeman Roy and Barbara Rankin Roy in Mendenhall, Mississippi.
He was a 1978 graduate of Cooper High School. Robert gave Mrs. Baird's/Bembo Bakeries 30 plus faithful years of his life. He was faithful to the Lord in every possible way. He rededicated himself to Christ through baptism November 2016.
Robert loved people, he loved helping others in any way he could. His like was a legacy of giving of himself and what he had been blessed with. Robert loved to cook and share in the goodness of the meals he prepared.
Robert was a loving brother, caring uncle, good friend, but most importantly a lover of the Lord. He was a faithful member of College View Baptist Church.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a great-nephew.
Left to cherish him are brothers: Randy Roy (Louise), Ronnie Hays and Greg Roy; sisters: Rhonda Webbs (James), Renee' Hays and LaMonica Roy; Robert's special friend Michelle Royals; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 S, on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10 AM with interment to follow in Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories.
