Robert "Bob" Ward
Abilene - Master Sergeant (Ret) Bob Ward, son of John Newell Ward, Sr. and Catherine Dix, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care after a 23 month battle with bile duct cancer.
Bob is survived by his wife Rowena T. Ward of Cavite, Philippines; daughter Shirley Ward and son-in-law Zi Chen, and two grandkids Lauren and Vincent Chen. He was the fourth child in a family of five children. His brothers are John and Jerry (deceased) and sisters Helen (deceased) and Debbie.
Bob was born in Pittsburgh, PA. He spent his childhood in Lancaster, PA where he finished high school. He then later joined the military and loyally served the Air Force for 24 years. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked for 13 years in the Circulation Department of the Abilene Reporter News.
You may visit with the family from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday, June 27 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX. A church mass will be held on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 837 Jeanette St. Abilene, TX. Interment with full military honors will follow after the mass at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 West Lake Rd. Abilene, TX.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 23, 2019