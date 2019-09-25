Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Drummond Cemetery
Abilene - Robert Wesley Teten, 78, passed at home on September 22 of heart trouble. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Thursday, September 26, at Girdner Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at Drummond Cemetery in the Caps/View community Friday morning September 27, at 10:00.

Wes was born on June 15, 1941, in Winters, Texas, the son of Irvin and Ada Milliorn Teten. Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Shay Stembridge, and a grandson, Cory Stembridge. He is survived by brothers Richard and Jerry Teten of Abilene; sisters Nancy Christie of Abilene and Patsy Roach of Richlands, N.C.; daughters Sherri Teten of Las Vegas, NV, and Terri Bryant of Abilene. Grandchildren are Dr. Rafael Martinez, Marcos Martinez, Shanetta Davis, Timothy Hall, and Tanetia Filorio. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

Wes attended Wylie schools before beginning a career as a welder, fabricator, and pipe fitter. He worked at Pride Refinery in Abilene as well as other places throughout the U.S. and Mexico. He had his own fabrication shop for a time. In later years, he enjoyed restoring classic autos and building unique cars. His autos have won prizes in car shows and have been the hit of parades both in the U.S. and Europe.

Wes will be dearly missed by a host of family members and friends throughout West Texas. He had a great sense of humor and a genuine love for others. He had accepted Christ as his Saviour as an adult, and he would certainly urge each of his friends and family members to do the same.

The family would like to thank Dr. Zhang, cardiologist, for keeping Wes going for many years longer than expected.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 25, 2019
