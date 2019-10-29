Services
Robert Yeager Obituary
Robert Yeager

Abilene - Robert Yeager, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Military funeral honors will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Abilene with Fred Dominguez officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277.

Robert was born on December 30, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky to Arvine Yeager and Hannah Barbara (Vaughn) Yeager. He joined the United States Army and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War.

A hard worker, Robert was a "jack-of-all-trades", and owned five businesses of his own through the years. He mostly worked as a carpenter, and even built his own house. He liked to talk and visit with those he met or who came by. He also faithfully attended Baker Heights Church of Christ where he was deeply loved.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janet, and a brother.

Survivors include three sons, Frank Washburn, Wayne Washburn and Mark Washburn; one daughter, Karen Crow; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Cherokee Children's Home, 13355 TX-16, Cherokee, TX 76832.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
