Roberta Eleanor Cleveland
Roberta Eleanor Cleveland, 88, passed away November 26, 2019, at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene after a brief illness. Visitation for friends and family will be from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Girdner Funeral Home, 141 Elm St., Abilene, TX 79602. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, December 2, 2019, at Wylie Baptist Church, 6097 Buffalo Gap Rd. Roberta was born in Alpine, TX to Evan J. and Leslie Lorraine Mullenix Wood. She graduated from Pecos High School and attended TCU and Texas Western University (now UTEP). She married Julius Grover Cleveland, Jr., and they had four children. She was a private piano teacher for 48 years, teaching in Pecos, Barstow, Odessa, and Abilene. She was a member of Music Teachers Nat'l Assn., Texas MTA, Abilene MTA, Odessa MTA, and Tuesday Morning Music Club. She was voted Teacher of the Year by Abilene MTA more than once and served as president of Abilene MTA for two years. She was a faithful member of Wylie Baptist Church of Abilene for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved being with her family, going to Starbucks, and taking trips with her husband on his motorcycle. Family camping trips to Big Bend and Colorado were a large part of the Cleveland family life. She was known for her gentle and loving spirit and sweet smile. Her greatest gift was grace, and her children knew it well. She is survived by her daughter, Harriette and husband, Jerry Lewis of Abilene; son, Mark Cleveland and wife, Charlotte of Carmine, and daughter, Robbye Benningfield of Abilene; six grandchildren: Jason Clinton and wife, Crystal; Elizabeth Gray and husband, Juston; Jessica Benningfield, Dusti Benningfield, Joshua Lewis and wife, Stephanie; Eleanor Willis and husband, Randy; and twelve great grandchildren: Briley and Brady Clinton; Ashlyn, Auston, and Aidon Gray; Kaylee and Kaleb Flores and Kynlee Nino; Liam Lewis; Boston, Judah, and Hope Willis. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Grover; baby daughter, Eleanor; her brother, Evan Jones Wood, Jr.; her sister, Thelma Milner; mother and stepfather, Lorraine and C.N. Overton; her father, Evan Jones Wood, Sr.; and her son-in-law, Terry Benningfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hendrick Hospice of Abilene, 1651 Pine St. Abilene, TX 79601, Wylie Baptist Bldg. Fund, or the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019