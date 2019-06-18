|
Roberta Walker
Abilene - Roberta M. Walker, 76, of Abilene went to be with the Lord on June 15th after a battle with C.O.P.D. Roberta was born in Kansas City, MO and later moved to Corpus Christi, TX where she became a cosmetologist. During this time she met her soon to be husband Robert G. Walker. Roberta was an amazing wife, mother, friend, and more; she was simply the best. Roberta married Robert G. Walker on September 25, 1964 and had two children. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Ida Mundy, husband Robert G. Walker, and daughter in law Tammy Walker. Survivors are: son Peter and Yolanda Walker of Ft. Worth, daughter Susan Walker of Abilene, brother Bobby Lee-Mundy of Indiana, and sister Lula Mae Allnut and many other family members.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South, Abilene. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery, 5701 Hwy 277 South, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 18, 2019