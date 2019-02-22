|
|
Rodolfo Arredondo
Abilene, TX
Rodolfo Villarreal Arredondo Jr., 69, passed away February 20, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday February 23, 2019 at 10AM with Father Emilio Sosa officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Mr. Arredondo was born January 01, 1950, in O'Donnell, Texas to Rodolfo and Lydia Arredondo. He lived in Abilene for over 50 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and on the Parish Council of St. Vincent of Palloti where he also served as an Usher and Eucharist Minister.
Mr. Arredondo was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers: Jimmy and Joe Arredondo.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife Francisca Arredondo, sons: Rodolfo Arredondo III and wife Gloria of Fort Worth, Jesus Arredondo and wife Jennifer of Abilene, Francisco Arredondo and wife Rebecca Martinez of Abilene, daughters: Emilia Moreno and husband Lorenzo of Hawley, and Eleonor Holmes of Abilene, a brother Simon Arredondo of Abilene and four sisters: Irma Molina and husband Jesse of Abilene, Margarita Lugo and husband Andres of San Antonio, Anita Gomez and husband Benjamin of Austin, and Mary Rodriguez and husband Ruben of Wichita Falls. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren along with a host of extended family members and friends. Pallbearers will be: Jesse Arredondo Jr, Emilio Montanez, Lukas Moreno, Francisco Arredondo, Rodolfo Arredondo, and Jesse Arredondo.
The family will receive friends at a Rosary from 6:30- 7:00 followed by a visitation from 7-8 on Friday, February 22.2019, at Abilene Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 22, 2019