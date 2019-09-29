Resources
1934 - 2019
Roger Bartling Obituary
Uhland - Roger was born February 5, 1934 in Oma and Opas house outside of Uhland, Texas.

His Father's name was Edwin Bartling.

He was one of nine children born to Clara Adeline Leop Bartling Schaefer.

He grew up on a farm outside of Olton, Texas. He farmed for a number of years in the Olton and Dimmit area.

He went in the Air Force in 1954 and 1958 came home. He married Darlene Corb and from this union a daughter was born, Rebecca . They moved to Alaska in the late 60's to work on the oil pipeline and had a gold mine also. They moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico later in the 80's and then to Texas in the 90's.

Roger passed away Saturday September 28, 2019. He is survived by: Rebecca Brown and Dwayne of Alaska, sister, Lucille Caspri of Midland, Tx, Ruby Stephen, Cayonosa, Tx, brother, Wilfred (Jack) Schaefer and Christine, Grand Prairie, Tx, Leroy and Alta Schaefer, Ballinger, Tx, sister, Maxine and Dan Kamp, Trophy Club, Tx, Margaret Schaefer, Keller, Tx, brother, Randolph and Tina Schaefer, Adel, Iowa, Curtis and JoAnn Schaefer, Clarendon, Tx.

He was preceded in death by his wife June Bartling and his faithful companion Rowdy. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 29, 2019
