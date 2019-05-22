|
|
Roger Bauernfeind
Abilene - Roger Bauernfeind, 88, of Abilene died on May 20, 2019 in Abilene, TX. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home on Buffalo Gap Road. A service celebrating his life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with the Reverend Gary Boles and Amy Wilson Feltz officiating.
Roger was born in Manawa, WI to Clarence and Ethel Bauernfeind on March 4, 1931. He attended school in New London, WI and graduated from New London High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh in 1953 and went on to receive a Master of Education Administration degree from McMurry College in 1958.
On July 25, 1953, Roger married Marilyn Spiering in New London, WI.
Roger was a lifelong educator in Abilene. He was a teacher at South Junior High, an Assistant Principal at Madison Junior High, the Principal at Franklin Junior High and Lincoln Junior High, and was the Principal at Cooper High School. He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church and was currently a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He was also a veteran of the Korean War.
Roger was an avid traveler and was very active in the Retired Teachers Association, having served as President and also serving as the Chairman of multiple committees. He was also a lifetime member of the Southwest Basketball Officials Association, having also been inducted into their Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Cooper High School Hall of Fame.
After he retired from AISD, he worked at Hawley and Snyder ISD evaluating class room teachers. Later, he became a cotton classer for the USDA and was there for 16 years.
After Marilyn's death, Roger married Mary Ann Birchum on December 27, 1979.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Isla Mae Lemke, and his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by his wife, Mary, son, Reverend Paul Bauernfeind and wife, Barbara, of Amarillo, son, David Bauernfeind and wife, Mary, of Richardson, son, Brad Birchum and wife, Terri, and daughter, Charla Sims and husband, Jack, of Abilene. He is also survived by grandchildren, Major Brent Birchum and wife, Joy, Petty Officer Bryan Birchum, Julia Bauernfeind, Sarah Bauernfeind, Jake Sims, Chance Sims, and great-grandson, William Birchum.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Peel, Don Huff, Ernie Anderson.
Memorials can be made to the Abilene Retired Teachers scholarship fund in care of Dana Decker 245 Madera Way, Abilene, TX 79602, the West Texas Rehab, or .
The family extends special thanks to Leslie Boggess and Kinder Hearts Home Health.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 22, 2019