Seymour - Roger Fair 66 of Seymour passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in Seymour.

Memorial graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday in the Riverview Cemetery in Seymour under the direction of Archer Funeral Home in Seymour.

Roger was born January 17, 1954 in Murphy, North Carolina to Wilburn and Alma Coffey Fair and was a 1972 graduate of Abilene High School. He married Mary Kay Butler on August 1, 1975 in Abilene. Roger worked as a mechanic in the Abilene area for many years and retired as a vocational trainer for the Abilene State Supported Living Centers.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay Fair of Seymour; a son, Jon and Julie Fair of Abilene; a granddaughter, Jordan Fair of Abilene; his mother, Alma Fair of Andrews, N.C. and a sister, Rhonda Avery of Franklin, N.C.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
