Rogers Dennis
Abilene - Rogers Lacewell Dennis, son of Seleta and James Dennis was born September 27, 1925 in Jacksboro, Texas and died September 22, 2020.
Always an entrepreneur, his early jobs included bicycle repair in his parent's back yard, and linotype operator for the Jacksboro Gazette. After graduating from Jacksboro High School, he attended Civil Service Radio School in San Antonio where he excelled and where his passion for radio was noticed. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corp as a Radio Operator and Gunner on a
B-26. His crew flew 28 missions over Germany, the 29th was recalled just an hour before dropping bombs because Patton had just taken the target. Dad enjoyed the six months of time spent in Europe waiting on a troop ship. Many times he recalled touring museums and monuments. One of his strong memories was watching liberation films that General Eisenhower authorized in order to always remind us what happened in the concentration camps, so that we would never forget. Dad then enrolled in Texas Technological College and began an Electrical Engineering degree. On July 9, 1949, he married the love of his life, Patsy Mae Lail. They lived in Lubbock until he was recalled into the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Soon, son Roger and daughter Mary came along and the Dennis family moved to Abilene. In late October, 1957, Patsy and Rogers started Dennis Communications Center, where they worked together until October 1986. After selling this business, dad stayed busy with grandkids, bike riding, and amateur radio (W5MUH). Dad was honored to be named Small Business Man of the Year by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.
Education was important to Rogers as he influenced his children and many others to seek high school diplomas and college degrees. Both his daughter, Mary and grandson, Dennis, graduated from Texas Tech. (Guns Up!)
Rogers was an active member of First Baptist Church, faithfully studying his bible and lessons.
He was also involved in several community protests for fair banking, clean water, and decreasing the power of the Federal Communication Commission. Rogers believed in fair hiring for all.
He is predeceased by his wife Patsy of 64 years, daughter, Mary Cannon, and son-in-law, Rodney Weeks. He is survived by son, Roger Edward Dennis, daughter, Robin Marie Dennis, daughter, Sherry Dennis Weeks, daughter, Katherine Dennis Adams, and son-in-law, Lynn Richard Cannon. His grandchildren are Kim (Michael) Villegas, Katie (Logan) Wilson, Dennis Adams (fiancé Isabel Franco), and Clara Moore. Great grandchildren are Gabriella, Lyana, and Miriam Villegas, and Violet Wilson.
Rogers service is at Piersall Funeral Home, Friday, September 25. Visitation is at 10:30 with the service beginning at 11:30. Burial will follow at 1:00 at the Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
.