Romero Cazares



Abilene - Romero Cazares, 64, passed away November 02, 2020. Viewing will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope with a Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m.. Graveside burial will be Friday, November 06, 2020 at O'Donnell Cemetery, Dawson County, Texas, USA, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.



Romero was born April 27, 1956, in O'Donnell, Texas to Jose Cazares and Ester Garcia. Mr. Cazares later moved to Abilene, Tx in 1985 where he married the love of his life Rosa Fuentes on November 28,1985. He was a Mechanic for 30 years for Abilene Tire and Service. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Not many people knows that he had a passion for playing and secretly watching baseball. He was a man of many trades.



Survivors include wife Rosa Fuentes; sons Cecil Fuentes of Abilene, TX, Joaquin Fuentez and wife Debra of Tye, TX , Ezequiel Fuentes of Abilene, TX; daughters Casandra Cazares from Abilene, TX, Jovita Fuentez and husband Richard of Lubbock, TX, Elizabeth Maples and husband Marvin of Shreveport, LA; sisters Elva Vasquez and husband Gomer of Lubbock, TX, Martha Garcia and Husband Gilbert of Lubbock, TX, Dora Paderez and husband Rudy of Lubbock, TX, brothers Ruben Cazares and wife Mary of San Antonio, TX, Joe Cazares of Lubbock, TX;15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.









