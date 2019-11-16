|
Ron English
Baird - Ronald Carroll English, 78, passed away at home November 14, 2019. Ron was born September 8, 1941 to Joe and Pat English in Lamesa, Texas.
Ron was a graduate of Merkel High School and attended the University of North Texas. He married Virginia (Criswell) English January 19, 1962 and would have celebrated their 58 year wedding anniversary in January.
Ron spent 40 years in the insurance business with a large portion of those spent at English & Assoc., formerly Deegan, Proctor, English Insurance Agency. He represented Texas on the Independent National Insurance Agents of America committee. Over the years Ron received various recognitions for his work in the Insurance industry.
Ron also loved his Abilene community and deeply believed in giving back his time to the community. He fulfilled roles of President of the Abilene Jaycees, President of the Abilene Fine Arts Museum, and played an integral part in starting the Abilene Crime Stoppers chapter, serving as their first Chairperson. He was also President of the Abilene Country Club and served on committees for both Military Affairs and the Chamber of Commerce. He was named Outstanding Young Abilenian in 1976.
Ron loved the outdoors, hunting, and more specifically the game of golf. He was an avid golfer and competed often in local events to include winning a City Championship title. He mostly enjoyed the camaraderie of playing regularly with his friends, son, and sharing his passion for the game with youth and anyone interested in picking up a club. His stories and laugh could be heard across the course.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Pat English, brother Norman English, sister Mary (English) Trahan.
He is survived by his wife Virginia of Baird; son Ronald English II of Denver, CO; daughter Tami English and granddaughter Sophie of Dallas, TX as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home Chapel, 141 E. Third Street in Baird.
Memorials can be made to The First Tee, a youth development organization, impacts the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.
https://thefirsttee.org/donate/
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019