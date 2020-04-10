Resources
Hawley - RONALD DEE CLARK, 79, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at a nursing home in Abilene.

Born May 7, 1940 in Monte Vista, Colorado, Ronald was a son of the late Joseph and Belva (Bradshaw) Clark. He was raised in Colorado and worked for many ranches. Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping in the mountains. He married Lynette Datton December 17, 1961 in Monte Vista, CO. They moved to Hawley in 1976. Ronald retired from ACU where he worked in grounds keeping. He enjoyed gardening, wood working and arrow head hunting. He was always at events involving his children and grandchildren. Ronald also enjoyed playing dominos and visiting with friends at the coffee shop and church activities.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson and a great-grandson.

Survivors include his wife, Lynette Clark of Hawley; two daughters, Evynne Caffey (and husband, David) of Hawley and Rhonda Manuel (and husband, Rusty) of Hawley; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
