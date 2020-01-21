|
|
Ronald Hampton
Abilene - Ronald Everett Hampton, 83, of Abilene passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Abilene.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:30 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 US HWY 277 S., Abilene, TX. Interment will follow at the Texas Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, from 6 to 8 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home.
Ron was born on July 12, 1936 in Maysville, Kentucky to the late Burdick Hampton and Allene Hamlin Hampton. He enlisted in the Air Force and retired after 21 years of service. Ronald married Patsy Casey on December 21, 1957 and were blessed with 62 years of marriage. After retiring from the Air Force Ron went to work for the City of Abilene as the Traffic Signal Controller and retired after 26 years. He enjoyed woodwork and working on cars. Ron's true love was his family and he enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Pat; children, Cindy Kuciemba (Don), Dwayne Hampton (Kristy), Lance Hampton (Kathy); grandchildren, Sean Clark (Heather Hagan), Bryan Hampton, Jayna Lohse (Clay), Ryan Hampton (Ashleigh), Trey Hampton (Hailey), Noah Hampton, Joseph, Jonathan and James Kuciemba; great grandchildren, Natalie, Mercedes and Chloe Clark, Heath and Hayden Lohse, Nahleigh Hampton, Calib, Shelby and Jace Hobbs, Aston Hampton; great-great grandchildren, Willow Durham and Mellodeigh Johnson; brother, George Hampton; sister, Edna Dezarn (Ted); Double Cousin, Wilson Hampton (Nancy), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020