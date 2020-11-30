Ronald Loy (Ron) McMillon
Abilene - Ronald Loy (Ron) McMillon, 75, of Abilene went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. Services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Reid officiating under the direction of Piersall Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, in the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church sanctuary. Graveside service will be at Elmwood Memorial Park on Thursday, December 3. The family requests social distancing be practiced and masks worn during visitation and services. A livestream of the service will be provided for those unable to attend at pioneerdrive.tv
or Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Facebook Page.
Ron was born December 2, 1944, to J.T. (Jake) and Euna (Sheppard) McMillon in Abilene, Texas. After graduating from Jim Ned High School in 1963, he attended Texas Christian University on a football scholarship where he earned a BBA degree. Ron married his high school sweetheart, Bobbye Powell, on December 18, 1965, at First Baptist Church of Buffalo Gap. After graduation from TCU, they moved back to Abilene where Ron worked for BMA Insurance and Treanor Equipment, prior to becoming a partner in Abilene Sheet Metal (now owned by his son and known as McMillon Mechanical).
For over 50 years, Ron was honored to worship and serve as deacon at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church. He also served on the Board of Trustees of Hendrick Medical Center, as President of Taylor County Expo Center, and was a member of the Local Army Reserve Unit, 490th Civil Affairs Company. Ron had a love for the land, farming & raising cattle, spending many hours at the family farm in Lawn, Texas. He was committed to his faith in God and to loving his family.
Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, his son Jeff and wife Kimberely, of Abilene, daughter Holly and husband Clark Moore of Tuscola, and grandchildren Macy, Ellis, and Cullen Loy McMillon, Jae Moore of Fort Worth and Jenna Moore, his twin brother and closest friend Donald McMillon, and wife Jean of Abilene, and beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his son, Joel Scott McMillon, his parents, and his nephew Loy Mark McMillon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pioneer Possibility (Church Building Fund) 701 South Pioneer Drive, Abilene, Texas 79605, Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St., Abilene, Texas 79601, or the organization of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com
Though we miss Ron's physical presence, his legacy guides and encourages our grateful hearts. Philippians 1:3