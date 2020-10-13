1/1
Ronald Ortiz
Ronald Ortiz

Abilene - Ronald Ortiz, 62, of Abilene passed away on October 8, 2020. A family memorial will be held at a later date.

He attended Abilene schools, where he met his wife Sarah. They lived in the Dallas area. He moved back to Abilene. He loved to go fishing and listen to his music with family and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Louis and Jennie Ortiz.

He is survived by his children, Nicole (Nick) Wulf, Joshua (Megan) Ortiz, Amanda Ortiz, and Noelle (Cory) Ball; grandchildren, Zackery, Derek, Emma Jane, Olivia, Carson, Betty Mae, and Eziekio; his siblings, Sammy (Adella) Otiz, Susan (Ricky) Carrasco, Ruben Ortiz, and Jennie Lou Ortiz; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Hospice, and staff at Oaks of Radford Hills for the care they gave him.

He will truly be missed.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
