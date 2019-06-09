|
|
Ronald Paul Gutzke
Oklahoma City - Ronald Paul Gutzke, 84, of Oklahoma City, OK passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Oklahoma City.
Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas.
Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00am at The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, 7457 W. Lake Road, under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Ronald was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Paul and Margaret Gutzke on December 30, 1934. He graduated from Burroughs Evening High School. He married Carolyn Gutzke on February 3, 1987 in Edinburg, Texas. He was retired from the Oklahoma Blood Institute. He was a Veteran of the US Navy.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Gutzke; two sisters and one brother; and parents Paul and Margaret Gutzke.
Ronald is survived by three daughters, Darla Ortega and Lora Chittum of Oklahoma City, OK, and Lisa Robinson and husband Philip of Abilene; son, David Gutzke of Colorado; stepdaughter, Rita Cortez of Edmond, OK; stepson, Steve Brockman of San Angelo, TX; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The family of Ronald Gutzke wishes to extend our sincere thanks to INTEGRIS Hospice House and Stephenson Cancer Center of Oklahoma City.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 9, 2019