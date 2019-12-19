|
|
Ronald (Ron) Ray Wiseman
Abilene - Ronald (Ron) Ray Wiseman, 72, of Abilene, Texas went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery of Abilene on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Two o'clock pm. Martha Girdner will be Officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Girdner Funeral Home in Abilene, TX.
Ronald or as everyone new as Ron was born in Baker, Montana on March 16, 1947 to Veron and Loren Wiseman. He grew up as their baby in both Montana and Nebraska. He loved growing up there and would tell many stories of his times with his mom and siblings Larry and Nancy. Ron graduated from Omaha Central High School in 1967. Joining the armed forces later that year. During his time of service he bravely served during the Vietnam War and talked of the many buddies he lost . His service led him to Abilene.
Ron met and thanks to Kolaches, married his sweetheart Karen Stovall on March 16, 1983 at Trinity Baptist church. They shared thirty-six years together before he was called home. They called Abilene Home and had three beautiful daughters together. Ron made sure his family came to know the love God as much as he did. He wanted to make sure that one day he would be able to see them all again.
Ron served as a load master for the United States Airforce for sixteen years. He then developed a love for TV and was a master controller for many years. Ron would take on any job as long as he knew his family would be cared for. Ron was a devote Christian, proud Veteran, loving husband, father, papaw, and friend. He loved spending time with his wife, daughters, and mother in law or who he called mom. His girls carried a special place in his heart and each piece was held for a sweet reason. He made sure they all knew it too. He would tell you his greatest joy was his children but honestly it was the day he became a Papaw. His youngest grandson Noah was his boy and he would tell everyone this. He passed his love for the Dallas Cowboys to His family especially Noah. His favorite pastimes were watching the Cowboys games with his Grandson and Monday night Raw (if the cowboys were not on) with His wife and middle daughter. He legacy and love will be carried one through his wife, children, and grandchildren always.
Ron is survived by his wife Karen, Mother in Law (mom) JoAnn Stovall, Son Bryan (Shannon) Wiseman Daughters Brenda (Sean) Cornish, Kristen (Mike) Watson, Kimberly Wiseman Gregory, and Brittany Wiseman. Eight grandchildren the youngest Mia Richards, Janayah Turners , and his boy Noah Wiseman. Bother Larry (Jeanie) Wiseman, Sister Nancy ( Don) Fulk. Many nieces and nephews and other family , (adopted sons and daughters, and friends that he loved dearly.
Ron is preceded in death by his mother Lorene Wiseman, father Vernon Wiseman, Father in law We Stovall, Son Christopher Ray Wiseman, and four grandchildren ( Christopher, Savannah, Kolbe, and Ashlynn), as well as other family and friends. He is now having a joyous reunion with them all and enjoying his momma' s snickerdoodles .
The family of Ronald Ray Wiseman wishes to thank all for the payers during this time, as well as the amazing and loving kindness from Hendrick Hospice. Remember to always say I love you and hug your loved ones and friends. Time waits for no one. Gone but never forgotten.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019