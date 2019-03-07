Ronnie Pruitt



Lawn - Ronnie Pruitt, 62, passed away on Sunday, March 3 in the town of Lawn Texas. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at New Beginning United Pentecostal Church, 5535 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas 79606 with Pastor Rodney Wilson and Joshua Garcia officiating. Services have been entrusted to North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street.



Ronnie Pruitt was born in Oildale, California at Cottage Hospital to Ray and Ramona (Holmes) Pruitt on September 21, 1956. He went to school at Delano High School. He married Tanya Mooneyhan on February 13, 1997 for 22 years. He worked as a Painting Contractor at 19 and opened his own Business in 1975, Ron's Paint & Drywall, for 50 years. He was involved in his sons football activities, he enjoyed fishing, hunting anything outdoors. He enjoyed cooking and shared his passion with his children. He loved to collect guns and working on cars for active hobbies.



Ronnie Pruitt is preceded in death by Father Ray Pruitt, and his brother Rex Pruitt.



He is survived by his wife Tanya Pruitt and 3 biological daughters Monique Jones, Jennifer Pruitt and Trisha Tyre and 25 children Sharon Wisdom , Sandy Wisdom, Dwayne, Mooneyhan ,Wesley Williams Brandon Pruitt ,Blake Perkins ,Tezz Pruitt, Paige Pruitt, Danielle Pruitt , Joe Pruitt, Sierra Pruitt , Moyou Pruitt, Anthony Pruitt, Aurallia Pruitt, Destiny Pruitt, Sherman Pruitt, Richard, Pruitt, Julie Pruitt, Voni Pruitt, Anna Pruitt, Omar Pruitt, Conner Pruitt , Mary Pruitt, Ben Pruitt, Yeawee Pruitt .



Memorials may be given to 1817 Jeanette Street, Abilene, Texas 79606.



The Pruitt Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to New Beginning church members, any family and friends that have helped us in this difficult situation.



Online condolence can be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary