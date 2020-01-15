|
Ronny Gibson
Abilene - Ronny Gerald Gibson of Abilene passed away Monday January 13, 2020 in Abilene, TX . A Memorial Service will be held January 18, 2020 in Norths Funeral Home Chapel located at 242 Orange St. Abilene TX from 11am-1pm.
Ronny was born February 7, 1960 in Seminole, TX to Syble and John "Jack" Gibson.
Ronny enjoyed fishing, bird hunting and watching football, with his favorite team being the Dallas Cowboys. He loved listening to old Rock and Roll. Ronny had a great love for all of his family, especially his children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending family time with them.
Ronny was preceded in death by parents Syble and John Gibson, brothers: Robert Bryant, Johnny Gibson and Ricky Gibson and sister, Kay Howard.
Left to cherish his memories are: son, Ronny Gerald Gibson, Jr of Houston, Texas; daughter, April Lambert (Cody) of Odessa, Texas; son, Joshua Gibson (Amy) of Big Spring, Texas; daughter Breanna McClain (Bryon) of Abilene, Texas; brother, James W. Gibson (Joy) of Abilene, TX; sister, Brenda Morton (Ron) of Abilene, TX ; brother, Derrell Gibson of Abilene, TX; sister, Barbara Drury of Alamagordo, NM; 11 grandchildren, best friend Vicki Stone who he loved very much, and a host of extended family and many friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020