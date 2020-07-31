1/2
Rosalie Favalora Guajardo
Rosalie Favalora Guajardo

Anson - Rosalie Favalora Guajardo, 98, of Anson went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 29, 2020 at 8:02 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home on Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene with Pastor Dorothy Boren officiating. Interment will follow in Abilene Municipal Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Please follow the direction of funeral home staff as occupancy limits are honored and social distancing is practiced.

She was born to Thomas and Annie (Dominguez)Favalora of Meraux, LA on November 2, 1921. She grew up in Louisiana in a large family she was the eldest of 15 children. She attended Meraux High School.

She was introduced to Raymond Guajardo from Cuero, TX by her brother. The couple eventually married on May 2, 1945. They were blessed with 14 children. Her passing brings to a close a life that was well lived and a legacy that will never be forgotten. She was fiercely protective of her family, and unwavering in her support to them. She set an example of hard work, faith and love.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, 3 wonderful sons, 1 darling daughter; 1 loving son-in-law, and 2 precious daughter-in-law.

She is survived by her children Petra Webb of Abilene, Raymond Guajardo, Jr. of Abilene, Ernest Guajardo, Sr. and his wife Janie of Abilene, Reyes Guajardo, Sr. of Anson, Rosalie O'Con of Abilene, Patricia Moore and husband Kenny of Abilene, Samuel Guajardo, Sr. of Anson, James Guajardo and wife Janie of Abilene, Eleanor Guajardo and Mike Hale of Abilene, and Eddie Guajardo of San Antonio; 39 grandchildren; 83 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She is loved and missed dearly, until we meet again, we love you so much.

To leave condolences to the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
