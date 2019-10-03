|
Rosalind Baker
Abilene - RosalindBakerAbileneTXRosalind Renea Baker, 46 of Abilene formerly of Stamford passed away Friday September 27, 2019 in Abilene. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday October 4, 2019 at St. Johns United Methodist Church in Stamford, Texas with Pastor John Erwin officiating, under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home.
Rosalind was born June 14, 1973 in Pampa, Texas to Ronald and Gwen Bingley Baker. She lived in Stamford and Abilene all her life.
Rosalind enjoyed sports. She played Little League baseball in both minor and major league. She graduated from Stamford High School in 1991. She participated in basketball, theatre arts and band. She also attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls and Devry University in Dallas. She worked as a Claim's Advocate for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Abilene.
She was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church in Stamford. She supported and was active in Project Transformation. She enjoyed playing video games and especially loved spending time with her grand babies.
Rosalind was preceded in death by her grandparents C. R. Baker and Willie and Ollie Lee; also preceding her in death was her fiance Daniel Remo as well as a host of aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents Ronald and Gwen Baker; brother Ronald Baker Jr. and John Finley of Fort Worth; daughter Mary Elizabeth and Adrain Barnes of Wichita Falls; three grandchildren DeMarcus Barnes, Alaysyah-Marie Baker and Remington Barnes all of Wichita Falls; grandmothers Edna Baker and Virginia Baker both of Stamford; numerous aunts and uncles Mary Ann Hudson, Jimmy R. and Pauletta Bingley, Norris R. Tollerson, Donnie R. and Elise Lee, Darrell W. and Deborah Bingley, Remona Chiakpo, Tracy and Glenn Archie, Dominque Davis, Sylvia Davis and Victor Davis.
The family asks that memorials be sent to St. John's United Methodist Memorial Fund.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 3, 2019