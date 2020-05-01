Services
Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery - Del Rio
5144 Hwy 90 East
Del Rio, TX 78842
(830) 298 -1310
Rose Evelyn Fudge Taylor

Rose Evelyn Fudge Taylor Obituary
Rose Evelyn Fudge Taylor

Rose Evelyn Fudge Taylor, formerly of Abilene, Tx. passed away at her home in Fort Clark Springs on April 16, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1938 in Stamford, Tx., to Ora Faye and Floyd Doyle Fudge. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby W. Taylor, parents Floyd and Ora Faye Fudge, and sister Floy Mae.

Rose graduated from Lueders-Avoca High School. She married Bobby Wayne Taylor of Stamford, Tx. July 10, 1956 in Avoca, Tx. Together they raised a family of four girls, and she worked and retired from First Financial Bank of Abilene. She lived in Abilene for 31 years before moving to Fort Clark Springs in 2016.

Left to cherish her memory is Terri Sharp and Randy Sharp of Abilene, Tx., Tammy Balch and Bill Balch M.D. of Denison, Tx., Tonia Lovelady and Emmet Lovelady of Abilene, Tx., Trina Lee and Don Lee of Fort Clark Springs. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She had 4 living siblings, Dorothy Teague of Odessa, Tx., Dora and Fern Bombardier of Hurst, Tx., James and Nancy Fudge of Niceville, Florida, and Lynn and Mandy Fudge of Abilene, Tx.

Services are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Del Rio, Tx.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to be determined.

Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 1 to May 3, 2020
