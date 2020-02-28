Services
Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
111 N. McKinley
Rotan, TX 79546
(325) 735-2255
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Roby First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Roby First Baptist Church
Rose (Warshaw) Moore

Roby - Rose (Warshaw) Moore, 90, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2020, in Lubbock. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Roby First Baptist Church. Burial will be at Roby Cemetery, directed by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the Chapel in Roby from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Born July 2, 1929, in Fisher County, Rose was the daughter of the late Jessie and Gertie (Snodgrass) Warshaw. She married the love of her life, Kyle Moore, in Roby, on July 2, 1947. Together they enjoyed traveling and dancing. As a lifetime resident in Roby, she was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, sewing, and loved all sports.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Survivors include her husband, Kyle Moore; one son, Bob Moore and wife Kay; one daughter, Connie Smith and husband Bobby; eight grandchildren, Coby Moore (Sandra), Bryce Moore (Tisha), Lance Moore (Sunny), Brooke Terrell (Jason), Hunter Warren (Magan), Cody Smith, Johnny Smith (Kollin), and Tim Bob Smith (Alicia); twenty-four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roby Cemetery Association.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Remember
