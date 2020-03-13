|
|
Rosemary B. Torrance
On Wednesday March 11, 2020, loving mother, Grammy of 6, great Grammy of 2 and friend to all, Rosemary B. Torrance passed away at the age of 87 in Katy, Texas. Rosemary ("Rosie") was born on July 28, 1932 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Loyd and Mary Breeden. She was one of four daughters. They moved a lot in the early years, following her father's construction work, finally settling in Nebraska during Rosemary's high school years. Rosemary was an excellent student, loved math and graduated high school with honors.
It was in Nebraska that she met the Blincow Boys and fell in love with the oldest, Richard Henry Blincow. The two were married while Dick was attending college. Finishing college, the couple moved to Midland, Texas and while there had two children, Michael and Julie. They made many life long "Shell" friends in Midland and moved with many of them to Houston in 1963. In the early years in Houston, Rosemary was busy raising children, working as an administrator in the medical field. Rosie and Dick loved each other and loved building a family and a life together. Dick passed away suddenly in 1984, a devastating loss to Rosie. A couple of years later, after being introduced by friends, Rosie and Robert "Bobby" Torrance fell in love and married. After a short time in Houston, they moved to Abilene, Texas. They were fortunate to have 26 years together, completely enjoying life's adventures traveling, playing bridge, spending summers in the Colorado Mountains. Bobby and Rosie were avid "cruisers" taking many trips to see the world. Following Bobby's death, Rosie spent time with family in Colorado and Texas. She was thrilled to participate in her grandchildren's many milestones, birthdays, celebrations, weddings, graduations and the birth of two great grandchildren. She was a friend to many; always referred to as a "Dear sweet lady, generous to a fault."
Rosie was preceded in death by her father Loyd, mother Mary, sisters, Barbara and Noreen, and husbands Richard Henry Blincow and Robert Harrold Torrance. She is survived by her sister Thelma Deselms, two children Richard Michael Blincow and Julie Ann Pickett, her six grand children, Kelsey Christensen, Kameron Blincow, Kayla Israel, Jackson Pickett, Conner Pickett, Davis Pickett and two great grandchildren, Ella Jean Blincow and Davie Mae Christensen.
Rosie's strength, faith, and compassion will be missed by all of her friends and family. A funeral service will be held on March 17, 2020 at 2 o'clock PM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Rosie's memory be made to the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020